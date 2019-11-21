Memorial services for Mr. Bobbie Joe Price, age 87 of Ruston, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer with Father Chris Heying officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick Memorial Gardens under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Mr. Price was born on August 15, 1932 in Atlanta, AR and passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on November 19, 2019. Bob was married to Flossie Ware Price for 68 years. He attended Southern State College in Magnolia, AR before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Bob loved the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer where he was a Vestry member and served as Senior Warden of the Vestry. He loved cooking with the men of the church during the annual Pancake Supper. Bob was happiest when he was on Toledo Bend fishing with Flo and his friends and family or tailgating at LSU Tiger football games where he and Flo cheered for the tigers for over 60 years. He worked for Construction Materials where he was CEO, then stayed on as consultant for CMC for a total of 44 years. During his tenure he served as a Member of Louisiana Safety commission under Governors Foster and Jindal as well as member of Louisiana Highway, Heavy, Municipal-Utilities Branch, AGC, Inc., Board of Directors. Bob is survived by his wife Flo, son Joe Price of Ruston, daughter Becky Price Williams of Ruston, son John Price and wife Pam of Choudrant; five grandchildren Jason Martin and wife Julie of Benton, Rob Martin of Bossier City, Morgan Price Ritter and husband Paul Ritter of Lafayette, Lauren and husband Bobby Jones and Landan Bailey of Choudrant; four great grandchildren: Hannah Martin, Grayson Martin, Marlee Jones and Chloee Jones. The family would like to convey their gratitude and love to Joyce White, Nakesha White, Vontella White, LA Toya Hunter and Shemeka Allen, Melissa Maddox, Muffin Edwards and Premier Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer of . Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of the service Saturday at the church. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019