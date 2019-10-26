Bobbie Roberts Bankston, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Mt. Hermon, passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Bobbie enjoyed traveling and gardening. She is survived by her children, Juliette Bankston Martin and Steven Christopher Bankston; sisters, Jean Nielson, Sue Marino, and Patsy Smith; and brother, Wayne Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry H. Bankston; son-in-law, Paul Martin; brothers, Pete Roberts and Holyne Roberts. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Rabenhorst East on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019