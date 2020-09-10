1/1
Bobby Boyd Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Boyd, Sr. departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 62, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved