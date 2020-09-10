Bobby Boyd, Sr. departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 62, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.