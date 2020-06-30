Bobby Brooks, a native of Crestview, Florida and a resident of Sorrento, passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 65. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to many who will be greatly missed. He believed in hard work and was a "master fixer" of all things. He enjoyed rebuilding classic cars, gardening and mowing grass even into the nighttime! He was a member of the Santa Rosa County Creek Indian Tribe in Florida where his Native American name was "Tall Grass". He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Babin Brooks; one daughter, Tina White (Tiny); two sons, Bobby Brooks (Alyssa) and Ryan Brooks (Jessica); two sisters, Carol Oliver and Shelia Polk; three brothers, Ely Brooks (Lucille), Dick Brooks (Shelia) and Billy Brooks (Carolyn); and five grandchildren, Brody, Kadyn, Briley, MacKenzie and Gunner, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Alice Brooks; two sisters, Helen Acorn and Connie Stanford; and two brothers, Emmett Brooks and Buck Brooks. Private services will be held for the immediate family at this time. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.