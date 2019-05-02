Bobby C. Wells

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby C. Wells.
Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bobby C. Wells, age 61, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 5 pm to 8 pm Friday, May 3rd. Visitation at Venable Chapel AME Church, 185 Venable Chapel Rd., Greensburg from 10 am Saturday until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Elder La'Trevion Wells. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Caroline Wells; three sons, Joshua Wells and Marcus Wells both of Greensburg and Bobby C. Wells of McComb, MS; a grandson whom he raised, Markel Wells of Greensburg and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon