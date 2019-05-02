Bobby C. Wells, age 61, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 5 pm to 8 pm Friday, May 3rd. Visitation at Venable Chapel AME Church, 185 Venable Chapel Rd., Greensburg from 10 am Saturday until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Elder La'Trevion Wells. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Caroline Wells; three sons, Joshua Wells and Marcus Wells both of Greensburg and Bobby C. Wells of McComb, MS; a grandson whom he raised, Markel Wells of Greensburg and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019