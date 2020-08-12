1/1
Bobby Dale Caston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Dale Caston, a resident of Central, LA and a native of Liberty, MS, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 80 at the Clarity Hospice after suffering a short battle of lung cancer. A charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him. Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Betty Peavy Caston; parents Morris and Myrtle Wall Caston; daughters Anna Myrie Cavalier, Sylvia Jean Caston; brothers Pete Caston, Kenneth Caston; granddaughter Candi Lynn Snider; great-grandson Austen Paul McCreary. Bobby is survived by wife, Wilda Coltrin Caston, son Russell Cavalier (Rose); daughter Belinda; step-children, Chuck Coltrin Jr.; Randy Coltrin, Becky C. Jeter (Deryk); brother, Clay Caston (Paula); grandchildren, Anna McCreary Washington (Roderick), David Broussard, John, Joey (Jenna), James Cavalier, Rosanna Carter (Jonathan, Sr.); step-grandchildren, Carlee, Cameron, Casey, Ella Gray Coltrin, Henry, Caroline, Sally, Margaret, Will, Holden Jeter; and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Donations may be made in Candi Lynn Snider's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Clergy to officiate will be Brother Andy Pierce. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 15 at 11 am with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved