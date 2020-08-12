Bobby Dale Caston, a resident of Central, LA and a native of Liberty, MS, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 80 at the Clarity Hospice after suffering a short battle of lung cancer. A charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him. Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Betty Peavy Caston; parents Morris and Myrtle Wall Caston; daughters Anna Myrie Cavalier, Sylvia Jean Caston; brothers Pete Caston, Kenneth Caston; granddaughter Candi Lynn Snider; great-grandson Austen Paul McCreary. Bobby is survived by wife, Wilda Coltrin Caston, son Russell Cavalier (Rose); daughter Belinda; step-children, Chuck Coltrin Jr.; Randy Coltrin, Becky C. Jeter (Deryk); brother, Clay Caston (Paula); grandchildren, Anna McCreary Washington (Roderick), David Broussard, John, Joey (Jenna), James Cavalier, Rosanna Carter (Jonathan, Sr.); step-grandchildren, Carlee, Cameron, Casey, Ella Gray Coltrin, Henry, Caroline, Sally, Margaret, Will, Holden Jeter; and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Donations may be made in Candi Lynn Snider's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Clergy to officiate will be Brother Andy Pierce. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 15 at 11 am with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store