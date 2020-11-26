Bobby (Bob) Dan Gullic passed away on November 24 due to complications of Covid. Bob was born on February 22, 1929 to parents William and Illma Gullic in Augusta, Arkansas. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Monnie Maxcine, numerous nieces and nephews, a host of friends and special cat named Sweet Pea. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and one niece. Bob served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Air Force. Upon moving to Baton Rouge he went to work for Printing Incorporated on Plank Road serving as President until his retirement. As an active member at Deerford Methodist, Bob volunteered his talents by playing the organ for several years at the church. Bob also played Bluegrass Gospel with a group of musicians at a local nursing home. A man of many talents Bob loved woodworking making many of his musical instruments, his cars, his patio, his cats and was a yearly attendee at the 24 hour races at Sebring, Florida. The care and love Bob received while in the ICU at the Baton Rouge General by both the doctors and the amazing nursing staff was unparalleled. He stole the hearts of many who cared for him. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Deerford Methodist Church. The mailing address is 9199 Arleen Drive, Zachary, LA 70791.

