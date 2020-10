Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bobby's life story with friends and family

Share Bobby's life story with friends and family

Bobby Darrin Robertson, departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington LA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9am until Religious Service at 2pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA. Conducted by Rev. Frank Davis. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store