Bobby E. Stanley, a beloved resident and successful businessman of West Baton Rouge Parish, entered into eternal life Friday, July 10, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA with his loving family by his side. He was 80 years old. Bobby was a graduate of Port Allen High School and Louisiana State University. He owned an accounting practice and real estate investment company in Port Allen, LA for the past 45+ years. He served on the boards of Plaquemine Bank, Iberville Building & Loan (now Anthem Bank), and Louisiana Land Bank. He served as the Town Clerk for the Towns of Brusly and Maringouin and bookkeeper for many parish offices and fire departments. For many decades, he served as Treasurer and Deacon of the First Baptist Church at Gracepoint in Port Allen. He also was a member of the City Club of Baton Rouge and past president and member of the Port Allen Lions Club. Traveling with family and special friends was a hobby he truly enjoyed throughout the years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Ruth Anne Babin Stanley, his daughters Dana Stanley Fairchild and her husband, John; Cissy Stanley Schmidt and her husband, Joe; and Lauren Stanley Jung. He is also survived by his loving sister, Linda Stanley Garner and her husband, John of Lake Charles, LA. Bobby was most proud of his six grandchildren, Katherine Schmidt O'Toole and her husband, Casey; Ashley Fairchild, Elizabeth Schmidt, Andrew Jung, James Brogan Fairchild, and Annie Jung. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-laws and MANY special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Nina Foster Stanley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint, 4200 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA 70767, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The graveside service will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. His family requests any memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint.

