Bobby G. Miller, age 70, and a longtime resident of Jackson, LA died Thursday morning May 21, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Franklinton and later served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War Era. Bobby was stationed in Jacksonville, FL and was a member of the Rescue Squad of the 6th Fleet. He obtained Bosuns Mate 3rd Class in less than 2 years. Bobby then served as a pulp lab technician for the Crown Zellerbach paper mill in St. Francisville before retiring after a long career. He loved watching his favorite Western TV shows and movies and listening to classic country music. Bobby was an avid LSU Tigers fan and was blessed to experience the entire football championship season in 2019, watching at his home alongside his beloved family. Survived by his 3 Children and Spouses: Melissa and Todd Ballard of Pride, Kimberly and Chad Doiron, Mickie and Kristie Dousay all of Zachary; 5 Grandchildren: Jaymon Miller, Landon Payne, Baylie Doiron, Kyle Dousay, Megan Dousay; 4 Sisters and Brothers in law: Mary and Bob Stollenwerck of Kentwood, Margie and Haspel Stewart of Wilmer, Bonnie and Kenneth Jones of Enon, Betty and Ronnie McCain of Amite; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Murvin E. Miller and Netta Bateman Miller, brothers Danny Miller, Donald Miller, nephew Gary Miller, niece Sherry Seals, great-nephew Sean Touchstone. Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home Saturday May 23rd from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am with Rev. Chris Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to grandson Jaymon Miller for the daily, continuous, loving care he provided his grandfather and to Amedysis Hospice, especially his nurse Jessica Farmer for her support during these difficult times. Pallbearers: Mickie Dousay, Todd Ballard, Chad Doiron, Jaymon Miller, Landon Payne, Kyle Dousay. Honorary Pallbearers: Don Jones, Ted Seals, Gary Touchstone. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.