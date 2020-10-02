Dr. Bobby Gene Fulmer M.D. passed away at his home on October 1, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was a physician and long-time resident of New Roads, LA and a native of Homer, LA. He is survived by his son Gene and wife Julie of New Roads; his son Mike and wife Sandra of Ponchatoula; his son Doug and wife Paula of New Roads; his daughter Fran Fulmer Russell and husband Richard of Oscar; his brother Johnny Fulmer and wife Susie of Marietta, GA and his brother Jessie Fulmer and wife Debra of West Monroe, LA. Known as "Paw Doc" to them, he is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren Caitlin Fulmer Scates (Robby); Dillon Fulmer (Ena); Ben Fulmer (Bess); Brennan Russell (Skylar); Nathan Fulmer; Meghan Russell; Rachel Fulmer Trepagnier (Elliott); Callie Fulmer; Josh Fulmer; Blake Fulmer; Olivia Fulmer; Cassidy Fulmer; Stephen Fulmer; Marilyn Russell, his four step-grandchildren Paul, Evelyn, Adam and Lourie Nick, and his seven great-grandchildren Gemma, Mayson, Weston, Lily, Mia, Brody and Baby Scates, due any minute. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our honorary Fulmer, Winona McDormick. We are blessed not only with the wonderful attention you gave Paw Doc but also the love you shared to the entire family. The family is thankful for the extraordinary love and care given by our caregivers, Winona McDormick and Linda Griffin. Dr. Fulmer was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Tommie Joffrion Fulmer; his parents E.A. and Lillian Fulmer; his sister Louise Fulmer Barham and his daughter-in-law Angie Moore Fulmer. He was a 1960 graduate of LSU Medical School; a Veteran of the U.S. Public Health Service and a retired physician after 33 years of practice as a General Practitioner. He was a devout, longtime member of First Baptist Church of New Roads and he served as a Board Member for numerous local and state businesses and organizations. "Doc" Fulmer lived his life for God, openly loved his big family and the great outdoors, and generously cared for his friends and the people of his community. A visitation will be held at False River Memorial Park on October 5th, 2020 at 10:00 am with graveside service at 11:00 am. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends are welcome to come and social distance at the gravesite.

