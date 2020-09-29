Bobby Gene Midkiff, Sr. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 78. He was a native of Leesville, LA and a long-time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA. Bobby retired after 40 years of service in the engineering profession for the DOTD, then worked as a consultant for Stantec Engineers. He served as a deacon at Zoar Baptist Church and was a perpetual member of the Unity Union #372 Masonic Lodge. Bobby was an avid reader and liked crossword puzzles, but above all he loved spending time with his family. Bobby is survived by his devoted wife for 59 years, Nancy Dowden Midkiff; son, Bobby "Skip" Midkiff, Jr. and wife, Michelle; daughter, Rene'e Midkiff Hargroder and husband, Drew; grandchildren, Foster and Scarlet Midkiff, and Luke and wife, Maya, Grace and Hannah Hargroder; sister, Betty Chaddick and husband, Dale. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hardie and Essie Midkiff; brothers, Hardie Midkiff, Jr. and B.J. Midkiff; sisters, Marjorie Midkiff and Peggy Kennedy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1st at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 12:30PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.