1/1
Bobby Gene Midkiff Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Gene Midkiff, Sr. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 78. He was a native of Leesville, LA and a long-time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA. Bobby retired after 40 years of service in the engineering profession for the DOTD, then worked as a consultant for Stantec Engineers. He served as a deacon at Zoar Baptist Church and was a perpetual member of the Unity Union #372 Masonic Lodge. Bobby was an avid reader and liked crossword puzzles, but above all he loved spending time with his family. Bobby is survived by his devoted wife for 59 years, Nancy Dowden Midkiff; son, Bobby "Skip" Midkiff, Jr. and wife, Michelle; daughter, Rene'e Midkiff Hargroder and husband, Drew; grandchildren, Foster and Scarlet Midkiff, and Luke and wife, Maya, Grace and Hannah Hargroder; sister, Betty Chaddick and husband, Dale. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hardie and Essie Midkiff; brothers, Hardie Midkiff, Jr. and B.J. Midkiff; sisters, Marjorie Midkiff and Peggy Kennedy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1st at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 12:30PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Zoar Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zoar Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved