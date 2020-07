Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Harvey, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sat. July 25, 2020, age 63. Visitation will be 8:30am - invitation only Funeral Service at 10am Thursday, July 30, at Greater Mount Carmel B.C. 1414 Sora Street, Baton Rouge. Rev. Clee Lowe, officiating. Masks are mandatory.



