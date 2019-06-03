Bobby L. Young Sr., 75, passed away at his home in Harrison, Arkansas on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born to parents, Louis and Jewel (McGurk) Young on February 29, 1944 in Alexandria, LA. He was the eldest of 2 children. Bobby was a machinist and retired from Exxon, Baton Rouge, LA, then moved to Arkansas in 1996, residing in Newton County then Boone County. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margarett (Jones) Young, five children - four daughters, Terry Williams (LA), Darla Sanchez (NM), Megan Young (AR), and Casey Burch (MO) and one son, Bobby Young Jr (TX). Bobby was blessed with 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other family. Bobby was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Melon, his mother and father, and a grandson, Brandon. He enjoyed duck, rabbit and squirrel hunting; had been a trapper in the swamps of south Louisiana, a fisherman, making his own hoop nets for many years. Bobby loved watching football, vegetable gardening, reading, bluegrass and gospel music. He loved playing his banjo, was an avid history buff, enjoyed traveling out west and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved his family with all of his heart, and always looked forward to spending time with them. Private celebratory service for immediate family was held at his home on the date of his passing. "Don't sit and weep because he's gone: celebrate him Home." Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 4, 2019