Bobby Louis Caston, Sr. 89, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice surrounded by his family. Bobby was born May 17, 1930 to Edward Lea Caston, Sr., and Mary Maude Shaw Caston in Liberty, Mississippi. He met and married Betty Lou Rollinson in Liberty and they moved to Central, LA where they resided for the past 63 years. Bobby was a respected businessman and entrepreneur. From humble beginnings with one truck, the Bobby L. Caston Sr. Inc., oil transport company was one of the last private lease operators for Koch Industries. He was a farmer and rancher and took great pride in his cattle and farming operations on family land in Amite County. An avid horseman, Bobby was a multi-state champion in cowdog trials and working horse competitions and rode in the Liberty Tri-State and LSU rodeos. Bobby and Betty loved traveling to Calgary, Cheyenne and Las Vegas for National Rodeo competitions and looked forward to seeing their many friends from across the country. Bobby's greatest joy were his children and grandchildren. Ponies Daisy and Buck were always saddled to ride whenever grandkids visited, the family trip to Disneyworld provided a lifetime of memories for the cousins, and a trip to see the sights and sounds of Liberty was always a must, because as GrandBobby liked to say, "All roads lead to Liberty, Mississippi." Bobby led a life well-lived, defined by the satisfaction of hard work, practicing honesty and integrity at all times, joy of family, and passed these virtues on to his children. He was a deacon in the Baptist church, a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Greenwell Springs, LA, and quietly generous. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Liberty, MS. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty, beloved children and their spouses Bobby, Jr. and Kim Caston, Carmen and Bill Montgomery, and Johnny and Angela Caston; grandchildren Brooks Caston (Laura), Wade Caston, Zach Montgomery, Cassie Montgomery, Blair Lamendola (Dale) and Hillary Caston; great-grandchildren Dawson Lamendola and Bennett Caston; and many nieces. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marguerite Layton, Dorothy Taylor, Minnie Lea Shirley and brother E. L. (Brother) Caston, Jr. A celebration of life will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 14512 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 On Friday, August 9, 2019. Visitation from 10:00-12:00, service to follow conducted by Rev. Jeremy Pruitt. Internment at the Town of Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, MS. Pallbearers will be Bill Montgomery, Zach Montgomery, Brooks Caston, Wade Caston, Roy Stewart, and E.B. Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers are Maurice Browning and Dennis Case. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 14512 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019

