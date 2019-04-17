Bobby Neil McCray (1955 - 2019)
Obituary
In Loving Memory Of Bobby Neil McCray - November 10, 1955 - April 10, 2019. Bobby Neil passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on April 10, 2019. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. Memorial Service Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 1:00 pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 9024 West Metairie Avenue Metairie, LA 70003
Religious Service Information
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
9024 W Metairie Ave
Metairie, LA 70003
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
