Bobby Romas

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
52 Highway 3050
Morganza, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt Olive Baptist Church
9067 Highway 1
Lettsworth, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Olive Baptist Church
9067 Highway 1
Lettsworth, LA
Obituary
Bobby Romas, a resident of Lettsworth, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 56. Visiting Friday, September 20, 2019, 4:00pm to 6:00pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, La. Visiting Saturday September 21, 2019, 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 9067 Highway 1, Lettsworth, La. Interment in Church Cemetery, Bobby is survived by daughter Jessica Romas; son Donald Romas Jr; devoted companion Donald Davis; siblings Catherine Romas, Ronald (Caltina) Romas, Robert Romas, Lester Romas, and Alex (Marie) Romas; three aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
