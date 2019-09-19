Bobby Romas, a resident of Lettsworth, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 56. Visiting Friday, September 20, 2019, 4:00pm to 6:00pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, La. Visiting Saturday September 21, 2019, 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 9067 Highway 1, Lettsworth, La. Interment in Church Cemetery, Bobby is survived by daughter Jessica Romas; son Donald Romas Jr; devoted companion Donald Davis; siblings Catherine Romas, Ronald (Caltina) Romas, Robert Romas, Lester Romas, and Alex (Marie) Romas; three aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019