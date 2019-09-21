Bobby W. "Goose" Niehaus, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Reserve at the age of 82. He was born on February 26, 1937, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the son of the late Nick Niehaus and Bridgette Lanoux Niehaus. Bobby graduated from Ponchatoula High School in 1955, and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Copolymer in Baton Rouge after 36 years, and was a member of the Boilermakers Local 582. Bobby is survived by his sons, Kevin William Niehaus and Nick Niehaus (Kay Sullivan Niehaus); daughters, Gina Locicero (Ronnie Locicero) and Angie Rose (David Rose); grandchildren, Heather Perrin (Brandon Perrin), Scott Rose, Corie Michelle Niehaus, Lauren Rose, Chet Niehaus, and Megan Locicero; great-grandchildren, Trent and Lily Perrin, and Cassidy Ann Niehaus; and brothers, Calvin "Oop" Neihaus (Patty Neihaus) and Jerry Niehaus. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Penalber Niehaus, and brother, Evans "Fritz" Neihaus. Family and friends will be received for visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St. Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held following the visitation on Wednesday at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Ponchatoula at 11:00 am, with Rev. Charles Watts officiating. Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, with Deacon Larry Melancon officiating. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019