Bobby Wayne McKee Jr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at peace with his wife and children at his bedside on May 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Bobby was a graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis Tennessee. After serving as a US Marine from 1972 to 1976, Bobby went to work for ExxonMobil where he retired as a Sr. Lab Tech after 35 years of service. From 1989 to 2007, he volunteered to serve as a Sergeant and Firearms Instructor with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Reserve Division. Bobby was named a Governor's Top Ten Police Combat Shooter under Gov. Mike Foster in 1995, 1996 and 1997. He was actively engaged in competition shooting and enjoyed gunsmithing, riding his motorcycle and enjoying life on the lake with his friends and family. Bobby loved to help others and was always available to help anyone and everyone. If you had a problem, Bobby was your man. Bobby is survived by his wife of 15 years, Melissa McKee; his children, Keri Bonnette and husband Jared, and Sheri Cox and husband Justin; his grandchildren, Ashlyn, Anderson, Jaxon, Carson, Maelyn, Aralyn and Oaklyn Bonnette, Madilyn and Brianna David, and Tyler and Jacob Cox. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby McKee Sr. and Melvis McKee. A Celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Eulogy to be read at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McMains Children's Development Center by visiting http://www.mcmainscdc.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019