Dr. Bobby Wayne Webster, a native of Lockney, TX and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake on April 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Bobby moved to Baton Rouge in 1998 where he was affiliated with Woman's Hospital as the Medical Director of the first fertility center at the hospital, The Center for Fertility and Advanced Reproductive Medicine. He began his medical career as a pharmacist, but decided to be a physician, attending the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He went on to do a residency at The University of Kansas Medical Center- Wichita, and went into OB/GYN private practice and was the director of resident education. In the early 1980's, Dr. Webster decided to take his OB/GYN education one step further with a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Dr. Webster was board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The American Society of Reproductive Medicine, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Medical Society. He also served on the board of directors for Sarah's Laughter. Following his retirement in 2016, he continued his love of fly fishing in Montana. Always the competitor, he loved to out fish his wife and continued to study the reproductive habits of the rainbow trout. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ramos Webster of Baton Rouge; children, Blake (Laurel) Webster of Independence, KS, Hilary (Darren) Plumlee of Raymore, MO, and Jaime (Doug) Burkott of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Grant, Olivia, and Maisie Webster, Eva and Mia Noland, Drew and Brooks Plumlee, and Piper and Zoe Burkott; and sister, Debbie Webster (Paul) Harmon of Lubbock, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.V. and Rita Webster of Lockney, TX; and Chad Harmon of Lubbock, TX.

