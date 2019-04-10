Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A native of Baton Rouge, LA, Bobbye Clements passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brickmont Assisted Living in Alpharetta, GA. She was 92 years old. She served as the Social Secretary and the Hostess for the Governor's Mansion from 1972 - 1980. She then worked for the Department of Revenue until she retired in 1986. She is survived by her nephew, Blake Chauvin and his wife, Rhonda Chauvin, of San Ramon CA, their 3 children, Austin, Nicole, and Michelle; niece, Kim Chauvin Terry and her 2 sons, Jay Terry, wife Erin Terry, and their 2 children, Lauren and James; and Jonathan Terry, wife Emma Elkins, and their daughter, Isby. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gwendolyn Clements Chauvin, and her parents, Robert Clements and Effie Gaudin Clements. A memorial service will be conducted by Father Donald Blanchard at the chapel at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Brickmont Assisted Living, where she lived for 2 years, and Agape Hospice of Atlanta. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019

