Boghos Moutafian, a native of Beirut, Lebanon and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at the age of 90. He was one of the founding fathers of St. Garabed Armenian Church of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Azad; his two sons: KG and his wife Nora of Denham Springs, Sarko and his wife Hourig of Baton Rouge; and his daughter, Maral and her husband Chad Elwood of Castle Rock, CO. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Paul, Narenae, Nareg, Garen, and Gabriella Moutafian, and Sarah and Olivia Elwood. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Evan Elwood. Visitation will be at St. Garabed Armenian Church, 6208 Florida Blvd, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2 pm until 6 pm, and will resume on Monday at 10 am until service at 11 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please remember to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Serving as Pallbearers will be KG, Sarko, Paul, Garen, and Nareg Moutafian, and Chad Elwood. Special thanks to Clarity Hospice for all of their help and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Garabed Armenian Church, 6208 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

