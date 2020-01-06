|
Bong Man Yi, 92, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2020. He was a passionate servant of God, outgoing, and a unique person who was adored by so many people. We know he is in heaven with his wife and friends and living life to the fullest again. We love you and will see you again. Bong is survived by his 3 sons and their spouses; Mike and Susie, Lee and Myong, Robert and Jacy, and his step daughter Linda Kim, 3 grandsons; Michael, Grant and Arlo, 2 granddaughters; Jessica and Diana, and 3 great grandchildren; Emerson, Paige and Aria. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myong Nam. A Viewing will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 and a Celebration of life service at 4:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Korean Central Church of Baton Rouge. The family of Bong would like to extend our sincere gratitude to his church family, his neighbors, and to his Dr's and Nurses who all took such loving care of him.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020