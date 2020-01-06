The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bong Yi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bong Man Yi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bong Man Yi Obituary
Bong Man Yi, 92, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2020. He was a passionate servant of God, outgoing, and a unique person who was adored by so many people. We know he is in heaven with his wife and friends and living life to the fullest again. We love you and will see you again. Bong is survived by his 3 sons and their spouses; Mike and Susie, Lee and Myong, Robert and Jacy, and his step daughter Linda Kim, 3 grandsons; Michael, Grant and Arlo, 2 granddaughters; Jessica and Diana, and 3 great grandchildren; Emerson, Paige and Aria. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myong Nam. A Viewing will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 and a Celebration of life service at 4:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Korean Central Church of Baton Rouge. The family of Bong would like to extend our sincere gratitude to his church family, his neighbors, and to his Dr's and Nurses who all took such loving care of him.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now