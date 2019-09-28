Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Bodin. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Oakleigh House of Receptions 48160 Highway 16 Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Bodin passed away on a Full Moon on Friday September 13th at 67 years of age. Her monthly transformation from mild mannered Grandmother to frightful werewolf was just too much for her to bear. Seriously though, if you knew Bonnie well, you'd know how fitting that day was. She was nothing if not unique. Perhaps that is why she connected with so many people. Her greatest connection remains with her lifelong partner and husband Jim, he was the "Clyde" to her "Bonnie." The two shared 51 beautiful, crazy and adventurous years of marriage. Their love brought their two children Matthew and Monai into the world. Monai married Chip Ruppert and their union brought about the birth of two of Bonnie's biggest fans, her grandsons Tristan and Jarrett whom she spoiled beyond belief. With their arrival, Bonnie's family tree, which was already filled with far too many nuts, gained a few more. Speaking of said nuts, Bonnie was the oldest of eight children to her mother Sandra Youngs and her father Ed Brooks (deceased). They relied on her to help raise and guide her younger siblings. Many of whom grew up to be as eccentric as Bonnie herself. Her compassion and love will live on thanks to her sisters Vivian, Tina, Toni, Kelly and Wendy as well as her two brothers Eddie and Larry. Her impact spreads much farther than just her immediate family. Her kindness and love were treasured by a horde of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The Sprawling family tree only gets crazier with the addition of dozens of beloved pets. Dogs of all shapes and sizes. Cats both feral and friendly and somehow, fur was optional. Yes, she had two hairless hellions named Demetrius and Thomasina. Like I said, she was unique. Just like Bonnie her cats had numerous friends. At one-point she and Jimmy were taking care of a pride of over thirteen feral felines. She was truly a one of a kind "Crazy Cat Lady". Her passions and interests were all over the map. Which is fitting as she traveled the country for much of her life. Building friendships and creating memories that remain treasured by all those that she shared them with. Bonnie was a voracious reader and truly enjoyed watching movies as well. Some of her favorites include the "Nightmare before Christmas", "Alice in Wonderland" and any of the other Disney classics. Pretty much any movie her loving husband could sleep through or that her beloved grandchildren couldn't wait to see. It should be obvious at this point. Bonnie was never just a branch on this massive tree, she was the wide sprawling root system. Whenever wind rattled the tree it was Bonnie who would steady the family. Over the years she had acted as a confidant and care giver to almost all her relations. Her love helped the tree grow taller and wider than most ever expected it to. It is full of color and just as she would have wanted it to be, brimming with life and potential. While she may be gone, her memory endures in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. All of whom are invited to a celebration of life event at the Oakleigh House of Receptions located at 48160 Highway 16 in Denham Springs, LA 70706 on October 27th from 2pm to 6pm. A celebration was chosen instead of a funeral as any light that shined as bright as Bonnie's deserves smiles and laughter, not tears and dismay. We ask that in lieu of flowers, that you donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as it was her . Bonnie Bodin passed away on a Full Moon on Friday September 13th at 67 years of age. Her monthly transformation from mild mannered Grandmother to frightful werewolf was just too much for her to bear. Seriously though, if you knew Bonnie well, you'd know how fitting that day was. She was nothing if not unique. Perhaps that is why she connected with so many people. Her greatest connection remains with her lifelong partner and husband Jim, he was the "Clyde" to her "Bonnie." The two shared 51 beautiful, crazy and adventurous years of marriage. Their love brought their two children Matthew and Monai into the world. Monai married Chip Ruppert and their union brought about the birth of two of Bonnie's biggest fans, her grandsons Tristan and Jarrett whom she spoiled beyond belief. With their arrival, Bonnie's family tree, which was already filled with far too many nuts, gained a few more. Speaking of said nuts, Bonnie was the oldest of eight children to her mother Sandra Youngs and her father Ed Brooks (deceased). They relied on her to help raise and guide her younger siblings. Many of whom grew up to be as eccentric as Bonnie herself. Her compassion and love will live on thanks to her sisters Vivian, Tina, Toni, Kelly and Wendy as well as her two brothers Eddie and Larry. Her impact spreads much farther than just her immediate family. Her kindness and love were treasured by a horde of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The Sprawling family tree only gets crazier with the addition of dozens of beloved pets. Dogs of all shapes and sizes. Cats both feral and friendly and somehow, fur was optional. Yes, she had two hairless hellions named Demetrius and Thomasina. Like I said, she was unique. Just like Bonnie her cats had numerous friends. At one-point she and Jimmy were taking care of a pride of over thirteen feral felines. She was truly a one of a kind "Crazy Cat Lady". Her passions and interests were all over the map. Which is fitting as she traveled the country for much of her life. Building friendships and creating memories that remain treasured by all those that she shared them with. Bonnie was a voracious reader and truly enjoyed watching movies as well. Some of her favorites include the "Nightmare before Christmas", "Alice in Wonderland" and any of the other Disney classics. Pretty much any movie her loving husband could sleep through or that her beloved grandchildren couldn't wait to see. It should be obvious at this point. Bonnie was never just a branch on this massive tree, she was the wide sprawling root system. Whenever wind rattled the tree it was Bonnie who would steady the family. Over the years she had acted as a confidant and care giver to almost all her relations. Her love helped the tree grow taller and wider than most ever expected it to. It is full of color and just as she would have wanted it to be, brimming with life and potential. While she may be gone, her memory endures in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. All of whom are invited to a celebration of life event at the Oakleigh House of Receptions located at 48160 Highway 16 in Denham Springs, LA 70706 on October 27th from 2pm to 6pm. A celebration was chosen instead of a funeral as any light that shined as bright as Bonnie's deserves smiles and laughter, not tears and dismay. We ask that in lieu of flowers, that you donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as it was her . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations