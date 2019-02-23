Bonnie Bray, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born in Many, LA where she grew up on her family's scenic cattle ranch. She was an alumni of LSU. Bonnie was the owner of Bray Media, LLC and highly respected by her clients and the business community. She was a member and Past President of SMEI, as well as Past SMEI Marketer of the Year. She was a member of the Advertising Club of Baton Rouge. Bonnie enjoyed reading, journaling, and music, but her passion was traveling and camping. She was a loving and devoted partner, sister, colleague, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her partner, Penny George; brother, Dr. David M. Bray, III (Susan); niece and nephew, Courtney Bray and Ryan Bray, Andrea Centofanti (Jason), and Elizabeth Landry (Ricky). She was preceded in death by her parents, David M. Bray, Jr. and Melba Bray. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org or the of Baton Rouge. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019