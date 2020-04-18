Bonnie Dillon Morris
1928 - 2020
Bonnie Dillon Morris peacefully passed away Thursday, April 16, 14 days before her 92nd birthday, at her home The Haven at Windermere in Baton Rouge, La. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Patrick Morris, Thomas Morris, and Michael Morris. Daughters in law, Cynthia Morris and Tina Morris. Grandchildren, Matthew Morris, Elizabeth Morris, Laura Harper and husband Blake Harper, Dillon Morris, Ashlon Morris, and Jack Morris and great grand- daughter Aurora Lane Harper. Bonnie was born in Lake Charles, La. and was predeceased by her loving husband Walter Morris, parents James and Myrle Dillon, brother James Dillon, and sister Betty Beall. Bonnie graduated from Louisiana College, studies psychology at the University of Texas and went on to earn her MSW from Southwestern Theological Seminary. She had a fulfilling thirty year career at the Louisiana Department of Health and Human Services. Bonnie and Walt enjoyed a long and exciting retirement traveling much of the time with their beloved grand children. Eureka Springs Arkansas and Mazatlan Mexico being their favorite destinations. Bonnie was a member and former deacon at Broadmoor Baptist Church where she and Walt gave generously of their time and talents. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the Haven where Mom lived the last 5 years. She had special friendships with staff and residents. Special thanks to Bonnie's caregivers, office staff, and owner of the Haven, Tommy Elkins. We also are grateful to Terry Sanders P.A. for the tireless and faithful care she offered to both our parents. A service of burial officiated by Bonnie's son, the Reverend Thomas Morris and attended by immediate family was held Saturday April 18 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
