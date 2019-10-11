Bonnie Grindle Vandeveer, a resident of Slaughter and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on October 1, 2019 due to complications of renal failure. She was born July 23, 1950 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Duane and Margaret (Trumbull) Grindle. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Vandeveer Christina and husband, Salvadore Christina, Jr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Salvadore "Sam" Christina, III, Vandeveer Eleanor Christina, Luca Giovanni Christina, and Bonnie Kate Louise Christina; sister, Carol Creed (Paul) of Guthrie, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dr. Lonnie Ray Vandeveer; her parents, Duane and Margaret Grindle; her two brothers, Jerry Duane Grindle (Judy) and Danny Gene Grindle; and niece, Emily Lorraine Grindle. Bonnie graduated from Guthrie High School in 1968 and attended Central State College in Edmond, Oklahoma. In 1972, Bonnie married the love of her life, Lonnie Ray Vandeveer, and upon his completion of his Ph.D., they moved to Baton Rouge where he was a professor at LSU and she was a medical transcriptionist. Bonnie lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother and grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always very proud of her family. Affectionately called "Gaga," she treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Her passions included LSU baseball, showing dachshunds, running Gulf Coast Dachshund Rescue with her best friend, Noel Griffith, quilting, sewing, and embroidery. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private memorial service and burial was held at Feliciana Rest Cemetery on October 4, 2019. The family would like to thank all those who provided much needed daily support, help, and comfort during this tremendously difficult time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019