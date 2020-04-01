Guest Book View Sign Service Information Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura 6608 Porterie St. Mansura , LA 71350 (318)-964-2324 Graveside service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Cemetery Moreauville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Moreauville, LA on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:30 am for Bonnie Guillory, 80, who peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Father Jose Pallipurath of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville, LA will officiate the service. Bonnie was born in Oak Grove, LA but has been a resident of Baton Rouge most of her life. She was a devoted spouse to her husband, Dick Guillory, for 57 years. She was employed with South Central Bell in Baton Rouge for 38 years. As a devoted mother, she lovingly raised her two children, Stephanie and Richie. She loved her family, and she loved providing a wonderful home for them. Among the things she enjoyed were cooking, dancing and visiting with her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick Guillory of Baton Rouge. Her daughter, Stephanie Conde and her husband Jorge Conde of Baton Rouge, their children, Cody Lombardo and Brandi Lombardo. Two great grandchildren Taylor Lombardo and Bailey Rojas - Lombardo. Her son, Richard Guillory, of Lafayette, LA and his three children, Lexi Guillory, Conner Guillory and Chandler Guillory. Her brother, Robert Madden of Oak Grove, LA. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Althea and Robert Madden, brothers, Bud Madden, Percy Madden, Leonard Madden and Frank Madden. Her sisters, Vivian Pitre, Eunice Collins and Patsy McIntyre. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Guillory, Jorge Conde, Cody Lombardo, Wilmer Rojas, Conner Guillory and Chandler Guillory. Bonnie loved life and always brought a smile to others. She had a kind loving soul and was generous to others beyond measure. She will be missed by all who had the fortune of knowing her. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at A graveside funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Moreauville, LA on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:30 am for Bonnie Guillory, 80, who peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Father Jose Pallipurath of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville, LA will officiate the service. Bonnie was born in Oak Grove, LA but has been a resident of Baton Rouge most of her life. She was a devoted spouse to her husband, Dick Guillory, for 57 years. She was employed with South Central Bell in Baton Rouge for 38 years. As a devoted mother, she lovingly raised her two children, Stephanie and Richie. She loved her family, and she loved providing a wonderful home for them. Among the things she enjoyed were cooking, dancing and visiting with her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick Guillory of Baton Rouge. Her daughter, Stephanie Conde and her husband Jorge Conde of Baton Rouge, their children, Cody Lombardo and Brandi Lombardo. Two great grandchildren Taylor Lombardo and Bailey Rojas - Lombardo. Her son, Richard Guillory, of Lafayette, LA and his three children, Lexi Guillory, Conner Guillory and Chandler Guillory. Her brother, Robert Madden of Oak Grove, LA. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Althea and Robert Madden, brothers, Bud Madden, Percy Madden, Leonard Madden and Frank Madden. Her sisters, Vivian Pitre, Eunice Collins and Patsy McIntyre. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Guillory, Jorge Conde, Cody Lombardo, Wilmer Rojas, Conner Guillory and Chandler Guillory. Bonnie loved life and always brought a smile to others. She had a kind loving soul and was generous to others beyond measure. She will be missed by all who had the fortune of knowing her. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close