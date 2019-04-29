Bonnie Jean McCartney, a resident of Baker, LA. She was Born on July 5, 1936 in Quincy, OH. She is survived by three sons and two daughters. Carl McCartney, Charles E McCartney Jr and wife Debbie, Vincent McCartney and fiancée Kala Fernandez, Rebecca Walls, Nina Roche and husband Bryan. She had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parent's Ada and Carl Barger, her husband Charles E McCartney Sr, her son Richard McCartney, a grandson Aaron Walker, and son in law Danny Walls Sr. Pallbearers will be Charles D McCartney, Frank Walker III, Charles Mullins, Danny Walls Jr, Brandon Comeaux, and Bryan Roche Jr. Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 14759 Denham Rd, Pride, La, 70770 on Tuesday, April 30 from 5:00-9:00 pm, and Wednesday May 1, 9:00-11:00 am with service to follow. Burial will be held at Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary LA. Services will be conducted by Pastor George Scruggs Jr. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019