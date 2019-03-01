Bonnie Kinchen Boyter, age 87, left this world on Feb. 26, 2019. She was a native of Albany, La but lived most of her life in Baton Rouge, La. She was born on September 29, 1931 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, La. She attended 4th Ward Elementary, Albany High School & Spencer Business College of Baton Rouge. Bonnie was a proud member of the Albany High School Girls Basketball Team and was also the Livingston Parish Fair Queen in 1948. She was employed by Better Homes Realty, Daigle & Associates Realty, CJ Brown Realtors, Jay Crow Realtors and Coldwell Banker-Mackey Company Realtors. She was a member and an Elder within Broadmoor Presbyterian Church. Bonnie is survived by her son, Thomas William Boyter & wife Elizabeth Willis Boyter; four (4) grandchildren, Ryan Crane & wife Jamie, Laurel Crane Luquette & husband Ladd, Travis Boyter & wife Jenny, Christopher Boyter; six (6) great-grandchildren, Landon Crane, Morgan Luquette, Jace Crane, Kate Luquette, Shirley & Phoebe Boyter. Predeceased by her father Henry Thomas Kinchen & mother Feddie Stewart Kinchen; daughter, Stephanie Boyter; brother, Henry Francis Kinchen & sister, Nona Kinchen Allgood. The family wishes to acknowledge their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers at Old Jefferson Community Care Center, Azalea Estates and Williamsburg Senior Living and Hospice In His Care for their love and devotion. Bonnie always looked forward to the Kinchen crawfish boil held in the Spring time at the ole Kinchen homestead in Albany. She cherished her upbringing in rural Livingston Parish, her family, church and real-estate. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, March 4th from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm. Visitations will continue Tuesday, March 5th 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary