Bonnie Louise Broussard Vallet passed away at the Baton Rouge General on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 89. Bonnie was born on July 2, 1930, amidst the depression. She was the oldest of six children. At 10 years old she was cooking, cleaning and caring for her siblings and sick mother, in a home with no in-door plumbing nor modern appliances. Her extraordinary work ethic and steely personality were forged from these experiences. Bonnie was a good athlete; a star on the Varsity basketball team while only in the ninth grade. In 1949, at the age of 19 she married Edward Vallet and started a family. Raising five children, she worked three jobs and helped Ed maintain a large yard and garden. Her children would all tell you she was a strict disciplinarian and made sure they were in church on Sundays. She was a tenacious worker and retired from AT&T, with the nickname, "Bulldog Bonnie". Her boss noted, "If you wanted something done, get Bonnie on it." Gardening was her passion. She loved talking to flowers and shrubs and was happiest when working feverishly in her many plant beds. Ed and Bonnie were charter members of Lanier Baptist Church. In 1995, after moving to Central they became active members of Zoar Baptist Church. Ed and Bonnie were together for 67 years on this earth, until his passing in 2016. They are now reunited for eternity. Bonnie is survived by her children, Cedric Vallet and wife Vicki, Carey Vallet and wife Ethel, Mark Vallet and wife Darlene, Melissa Vallet Peavy and husband Dr. Don Peavy; her grandchildren Carri Ann Vallet, Renee' Vallet Hooker (Joshua), Michelle Vallet, Tracee Vallet McCain (Justin), Jamie Vallet Hebert (Derek), Marie Vallet Monte (Joseph), Melinda Vallet Hadid (Nicolas), Graham Peavy and Rachel Peavy; her great-grandchildren, Kailey, Corban, Maddok, Lorcan, Breken, Barrett and Kaleb; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Vallet, Jr., and daughter Leah Vallet. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 11, 2020.