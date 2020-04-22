Bonnie Marie Stevens Templet, 78, a native of Thibodeaux and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. "A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered." Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling and friend to many. Bonnie worked for Dr. Van Breaux as an Optometric Assistant for about ten years and was owner of Esso gas station for four years along with her husband Roy Templet. She was a beautiful, kindhearted, talented lady. Bonnie had a passion for decorating for weddings, proms, dance recitals, making ceramics, drawing and coaching softball but most of all she loved to help any and every one in any way she possibly could. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her four daughters, Jennie Lee Templet, Jill Templet Coupel, Penny Templet Matherne (Lloyd) and Kelli Elizabeth Templet; three grandchildren, Brandi Lynn Coupel, Lynsey Marie Templet and Colby John Templet; five great grandchildren, Reece Templet, Aaron Breaux, Cameron Breaux, Gage Donaldson and Bentley Templet; two sisters, Ann Burgess (Sammy) and Jane Guillot and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy John Templet; parents, Willie and Jennie Sonnier Stevens; brother-in-law, Tommy Guillot; sister-in-law, Mildred Callegan and her godchild, Lil Sammy Burgess. It is with great regret that due to the current situation, services for Bonnie must be private.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.