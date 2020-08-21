1/1
Bonnie Marie Templet Lamendola
Bonnie Marie Templet Lamendola passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was an 80 year old resident of Gonzales who worked for the city of Gonzales as a dedicated servant for 31 years. She was a member and served as President for the State of Louisiana Tax Collector's Association. She also belonged to the National Federal Business and Professional Women's Club. For a short period of time, she was a member and worked for the Jambalaya Association. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church for many years. When not putting others first, she enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing cards and shopping. Her greatest love was spending time with her family! She is survived by her daughter, Candy Brazzel and husband Kenneth; three stepdaughters, Kathy Lamendola, Cherie Bennett and Gay Bankston and husband Fred; son, Shane Bercegeay and wife Michelle; step son, Robert "Lou" Lamendola and wife Rhonda; three sisters, Joyce Templet, Monica Templet Mendoza and husband David and Claudette Templet and husband Terry; and brother, Ronald Templet along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Sidney Templet, Jr.; her loving husband of 39 years, Glenn Lamendola; brother, Ernest Templet; and stepson, Glenn "Vin" Lamendola, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales with a Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Father Eric Gyan will be officiating. Anyone who cannot attend, if you wish, say the rosary at that time in her honor. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to offer your condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
