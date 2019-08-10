Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Williams Lockhart. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Williams Lockhart, age 97, departed this life surrounded by her children and their families at her home in Walker. A lifelong resident of Walker and longtime member of Walker Baptist Church, Bonnie served her Lord and Savior everyday of her life. Born June 5, 1922, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Mike Hegwood and special music will be presented by her grandchildren. Burial will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Amy Lockhart, Ann Carpenter and Bonita and Mike Cotton, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Amy Lockhart, Russell and Jackie Lockhart and Johnny and Kathy Lockhart; sisters, Freda Bird and Hazel Galloway; brother, Elmon Wiliams; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Delmont Lockhart; parents, Bolivar Dewitt and Ola Graham Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Cora Lockhart; siblings, Edna Covington, Alice Lockhart, Alton Williams, Norris Williams, Roy Williams and precious Dorothy Lou Williams; son-in-law, Carroll Carpenter; granddaughter-in-law, Veva Lockhart; grandson, Chuck Moore; great-granddaughter, Whitney Cotton and great-great-grandson, Sage Hood. Pallbearers will be Tommy Lockhart, Brian Lockhart, Derk Lockhart, John Hootie Lockhart, Mason Delmont Lockhart, Jason Scooter Lockhart and Eric Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Moore, Tony Johnson, Casey Delmont Johnson, Michael Cotton, Jr. and Jacob Cotton. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Bonnie Williams Lockhart, age 97, departed this life surrounded by her children and their families at her home in Walker. A lifelong resident of Walker and longtime member of Walker Baptist Church, Bonnie served her Lord and Savior everyday of her life. Born June 5, 1922, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Mike Hegwood and special music will be presented by her grandchildren. Burial will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Amy Lockhart, Ann Carpenter and Bonita and Mike Cotton, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Amy Lockhart, Russell and Jackie Lockhart and Johnny and Kathy Lockhart; sisters, Freda Bird and Hazel Galloway; brother, Elmon Wiliams; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Delmont Lockhart; parents, Bolivar Dewitt and Ola Graham Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Cora Lockhart; siblings, Edna Covington, Alice Lockhart, Alton Williams, Norris Williams, Roy Williams and precious Dorothy Lou Williams; son-in-law, Carroll Carpenter; granddaughter-in-law, Veva Lockhart; grandson, Chuck Moore; great-granddaughter, Whitney Cotton and great-great-grandson, Sage Hood. Pallbearers will be Tommy Lockhart, Brian Lockhart, Derk Lockhart, John Hootie Lockhart, Mason Delmont Lockhart, Jason Scooter Lockhart and Eric Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Moore, Tony Johnson, Casey Delmont Johnson, Michael Cotton, Jr. and Jacob Cotton. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.