So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10. A retired millwright and Marine, Boo passed away April 29, 2019. Boo is survived by his daughter Karen A. Smylie, husband Richard W. Smylie, Granddaughter Danielle L. Hodge, husband James E. Hodge, great granddaughters Brooklyn J. Harrell and Blakely J. Hodge and 4 siblings: Carol Berthelot, Barbara Anderson, Ronnie Berthelot and Bit Berthelot. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Berthelot Jr. and daughter Terrie Lynn Berthelot. Boo had many friends and loved ones, he had a great love for Guitars, the Blues and his famous Cajun cooking. A celebration of Boo's life will be held from 4 - 8 pm. on Thursday May 2, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs LA. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5:4.