A native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge, Booker "June" Knighten, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home at the age of 79. He is survived by his four children, Jennifer (Danny) Veals, Isha Woolfolk, Cedrick (Kendra) Woolfolk, and Johnester (George) Daniels III; siblings Gloria (Mose) Burke, Dorothy Harris, Ruby (Melvin) Newman, Leroy (Olivia) Knighten, and Donald Knighten; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2-6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Peter Methodist Church Cemetery, Musson Road, Maringouin, LA at 10:00 am. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

