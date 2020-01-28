Boyd Dickson, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age 77. He served in the United States Air Force and went on to retire from Capitol Area Transit System with 20 years of service. Funeral services will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church on 655 Gardere Ln. Baton Rouge, LA 70820. Visitation will be 9 am until funeral services at 11 am. Interment will be at Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020