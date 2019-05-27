Boyd James "Sonny" Devall, Jr. died on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was 63 years old and a member of Carpenter's Local 1098. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. He is survived by his love of 42 years, Liz Devall, his Jack Russel, Tinkerbell and 2 sisters, Bonnie Devall Brown and husband, Charlie and Barbie Devall Holloway and husband, Gerald. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd, Sr. and Betty Joyce Granger Devall and a sister, Becky Bradley. Pallbearers will be Bob Whitaker, Robbie Whitaker, Austin Whitaker, Bubbie Allen, David Taylor and Mickey "Cuz" Devall. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony and BJ Mason and Mason Martin. Sonny loved to fish, cook and garden. He built his home with is own hands. He was an avid LSU fan and never met at stranger. He will be missed. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 29, 2019