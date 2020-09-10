Brad Patin, a native of Rougon, LA received his wings on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He brought love, joy and laughter to everyone's life he came into contact with. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, brother-in-law, son-in-law and friend. Survived by his loving wife, Raquel Patin; 3 sons, Jeremie, Jude and Christian (Latoya); brother, Dana C. Patin; granddaughter, Camille Sophia; father, Bernard and Bridgetta Patin; mother, Mary D. Patin; loving grandparents, Francis Patin and Cecilia and Kerry Patin, Sr.; loving in laws; Katherine and Hector Ortega and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Herman Patin; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Darensbourg and uncle Urbin Darensbourg. Memorial Service on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2:00 pm Chenal Fairgrounds, Jarreau, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son www.halldavisandson.com.