JOHN 3:16-17 For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Our beloved son, brother, Dad, uncle, cousin and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Brad was born December 14, 1979 in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Brad was an electrical and instrumentation technician. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially liked fishing. He shared his love for aviation with his father and grandfather (both pilots) and proudly earned his private pilot's license in 2001. He loved family and friends with a generous and kind heart and cherished spending time with those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all; including his father and stepmother, William Derr and Elizabeth McElwee, 3 amazing sons, Connor, Carson and Cade McElwee, devoted sister, Tesha Jackson, 3 nephews, Caleb, Cole and Jack Jackson, niece, Gabriella Ducharme, Aunts Lisa (Mike) White, Monica (Rick) Pemberton, Joycelyn (Jeff) Gunby, cousins Jill (Shane) Miller, Mark White, Kyle (Kelsey) Gunby and Bailey Gunby, numerous great- aunts and uncles, extended families and loving friends. He was preceded in death and welcomed home by his loving mother Jan Williams McElwee, and adoring grandparents Bill and Joy McElwee. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. Much gratitude to family member Roy Lively for officiating the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store