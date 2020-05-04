Bradley Alan McElwee
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN 3:16-17 For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Our beloved son, brother, Dad, uncle, cousin and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Brad was born December 14, 1979 in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Brad was an electrical and instrumentation technician. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially liked fishing. He shared his love for aviation with his father and grandfather (both pilots) and proudly earned his private pilot's license in 2001. He loved family and friends with a generous and kind heart and cherished spending time with those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all; including his father and stepmother, William Derr and Elizabeth McElwee, 3 amazing sons, Connor, Carson and Cade McElwee, devoted sister, Tesha Jackson, 3 nephews, Caleb, Cole and Jack Jackson, niece, Gabriella Ducharme, Aunts Lisa (Mike) White, Monica (Rick) Pemberton, Joycelyn (Jeff) Gunby, cousins Jill (Shane) Miller, Mark White, Kyle (Kelsey) Gunby and Bailey Gunby, numerous great- aunts and uncles, extended families and loving friends. He was preceded in death and welcomed home by his loving mother Jan Williams McElwee, and adoring grandparents Bill and Joy McElwee. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. Much gratitude to family member Roy Lively for officiating the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved