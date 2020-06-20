Bradley David Smith, 33, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bradley's life was tragically cut short as he waged a valiant and courageous battle with addiction. Bradley was a 2001 graduate of Our Lady of Mercy, 2005 graduate of Catholic High School and 2016 graduate of Southeastern College. Bradley bled purple and gold and was a LSU Tiger fan through and through! He cherished his mother and loved his family especially his nephews. He had an infectious smile and laugh; and thrived in team sports while connecting to other people. After finding sobriety he witnessed a life of compassion and selflessness to those in addiction, by sharing his message of EXPERIENCES, STRENGTHS, and HOPE. A visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government Street, on Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated by Reverend Miles Walsh and Deacon David Dawson on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with a Rosary preceding at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The family will have a private burial. Bradley is survived by his mother, Sara King Smith; brothers, Carter Alan Carroll and Brit Kennedy Smith; nephews Zechariah David Smith, Richard Aubrey Carroll, and David Hurston Carroll. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey "David" Smith, Jr. whom he adored. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a scholarship in Bradley Smith's name to St. Christopher's Addiction Wellness Center, 150 Cora Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

