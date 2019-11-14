Bradley Wayne Wilson Jr., age 30 of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Tuesday, November 22, 1988, in Hammond, Louisiana, Brad is survived by his son, Tucker Blake Wilson; mother and stepfather, Debra Neal Turnage and Robert Turnage; father, Brad Wilson; brother and his fiance, Dylan Wilson and Emily Mulvey; brother, Jonathan Turnage; niece, Paisley Mae Wilson; aunt and uncles, Terri Lee (Mike), Scott Wilson (Monica), Danny Wilson, and Monica Smith (Teddy); grandparents, Hollis and Jeanie Neal, Jr., Don and Brenda Wilson. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Neal; great-grandparents, Pete and Lucy Turnage, Ray and Vivian Ausbon, Hollis and Frances Neal, Sr. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, 100 W. Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, from 10:00 am until funeral services begin in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield, Louisiana. Bradley's guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019