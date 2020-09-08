1/1
Bradley passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at OLOL Children's Hospital surrounded by his loved ones at 18 months young. He was a resident and native of Addis, LA. Bradley enjoyed playing with his older brothers, four wheeler riding and playing outside. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m., a graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Jon Nelson. Interment will follow. He is survived by his parents, Jessica Severio and Robert Quatrevingt; brothers, Ryan and Jeremy Quatrevingt; grandparents, Gina Quatrevingt and Toni Williams; great grandmother, Barbara Pace; aunts, Dawn Cicero, Alesha Chapman, Shonda Fuqua and husband Greg; uncle, Chris Quatrevingt and wife Janet; and cousins, Brianna, Dillon and Lana. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Severio and Randy Quatrevingt; great grandparents, Buck and Fay Covington, and Willie and Verta Severio. Pallbearers Chris Quatrevingt, Dillon Cicero, Greg Fuqua and Scott "P-nut" Hahn, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan and Jeremy Quatrevingt. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Grace Memorial Park
September 8, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
