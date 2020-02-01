The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Brady Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brady Lane Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brady Lane Bennett Obituary
Brady Lane Bennett passed away at The Crossing on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his mother, Christine "Chris" Bennett; brothers Kelly, Bennett and wife Cindy and Kyle Bennett; 3 nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy D. Bennett. A private celebration will take place at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now