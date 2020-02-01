|
|
Brady Lane Bennett passed away at The Crossing on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his mother, Christine "Chris" Bennett; brothers Kelly, Bennett and wife Cindy and Kyle Bennett; 3 nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy D. Bennett. A private celebration will take place at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020