Branden McClenden "BD" Porche, Sr. was born on December 21, 1979 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a native of New Roads, Louisiana. Branden transitioned to heaven on April 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a Private visitation and graveside services will be held at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home and St. Augustine Cemetery in New Roads, Louisiana.

