1/1
Brandi Lynne Langlois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandi Lynne Langlois, a resident of Watson passed away July 23, 2010 at the age of 36 after a long illness. She is survived by Robert and Jaquie Langlois her three children: Bradford (B.J.) Meloncon, Breinna Olinde and Hadleigh Pearson, brother Chad Harris his wife Diane sister Misty Pollock, nephews: Gage Harris, Gabriel Harris, and Bear Harris. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard and Tommie Thompson paternal grandparent Robert and Mary Langlois. As per Brandi's wishes there will be no services. Brandi fought a long fight, but in the end the struggle is just as much. Rest in peace Lucy Lockett, our baby girl. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved