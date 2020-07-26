Brandi Lynne Langlois, a resident of Watson passed away July 23, 2010 at the age of 36 after a long illness. She is survived by Robert and Jaquie Langlois her three children: Bradford (B.J.) Meloncon, Breinna Olinde and Hadleigh Pearson, brother Chad Harris his wife Diane sister Misty Pollock, nephews: Gage Harris, Gabriel Harris, and Bear Harris. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard and Tommie Thompson paternal grandparent Robert and Mary Langlois. As per Brandi's wishes there will be no services. Brandi fought a long fight, but in the end the struggle is just as much. Rest in peace Lucy Lockett, our baby girl. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.