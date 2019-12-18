Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandi Pearson Narez. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Revival Temple Walker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brandi Pearson Narez passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, after bravely battling a serious illness. Her family, who will miss her greatly, are her parents: Beth Falke (husband Kurt) and F. Jay Pearson (wife Jerelyn); her children: Jayden Lee Hebert (dad Coty Hebert) and Alex Estela Narez (dad Erick Narez); her siblings: Ben Pearson (wife Danielle), Kelley Girod Solberg (husband Erik), Dazey Whitaker (husband Greg), and Jeromy Pearson (wife Celeste); her niece: Brooklyn Pearson; her nephews Blake Siewert (mom Stephanie Siewert), Hunter Pearson (mom Michell Haney), Baylor Pearson, and Hoyt Solberg. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Brandi was born in Casper, WY, and moved to St. Amant, LA, where she graduated from St. Amant High School. She received her BA degree in Mass Communications at LSU and worked in the field of industrial marketing management. She was also a very talented DJ known as Brandi Raves. Brandi had a big heart and touched the lives of many friends who will miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Revival Temple in Walker, LA. The Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with time for visiting afterwards. Brandi Pearson Narez passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, after bravely battling a serious illness. Her family, who will miss her greatly, are her parents: Beth Falke (husband Kurt) and F. Jay Pearson (wife Jerelyn); her children: Jayden Lee Hebert (dad Coty Hebert) and Alex Estela Narez (dad Erick Narez); her siblings: Ben Pearson (wife Danielle), Kelley Girod Solberg (husband Erik), Dazey Whitaker (husband Greg), and Jeromy Pearson (wife Celeste); her niece: Brooklyn Pearson; her nephews Blake Siewert (mom Stephanie Siewert), Hunter Pearson (mom Michell Haney), Baylor Pearson, and Hoyt Solberg. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Brandi was born in Casper, WY, and moved to St. Amant, LA, where she graduated from St. Amant High School. She received her BA degree in Mass Communications at LSU and worked in the field of industrial marketing management. She was also a very talented DJ known as Brandi Raves. Brandi had a big heart and touched the lives of many friends who will miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Revival Temple in Walker, LA. The Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with time for visiting afterwards. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close