Brandon Coty LeDoux, 32, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1986, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his mother, Christie Harrington Wilkinson and husband Robert; father, Steve LeDoux and wife Stacey; five beautiful children, Cody 10, Alexis 7, Aaron 6, Olivia 6, Levi 4; siblings Jessica Myers and husband, Jacob; Derek Edwards and wife, Brittany; Chelsea Mitchell Miller and husband, Jacob; Alex Mitchell Baldwin, Emily Mitchell, and Zachary Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bubba; Uncles Todd and Mike Harrington and Glen LeDoux; Aunts Tiffany Harrington and Kara Davis Youngblood; maternal grandparents, Carl and Peggy Harrington; paternal grandparents, Anita and Eddie Davis; Richard and Judy LeDoux; and Bobby and Joan Edwards. He is preceded in death by Mark Edwards. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019