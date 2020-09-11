1/1
Brandon Ferris Grubbs
Brandon Ferris Grubbs, beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, completed his journey to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Brandon is survived by his mother, Geri Cazes, father Toby Grubbs and loving stepmother Angela Grubbs, two sisters, Brittan Grubbs, Kelsey Youngblood, beloved honorary brothers, Jacob Germany, Cy Germany, Trent Brose, Ridge Perkins and Felix Carballo, niece Sailor Holderman, grandmother Christine Barber, grandparents Jim and Brenda Cazes, grandmother Wanda Thibodeaux, uncles Robert (Bobby) Cazes, Jody Albarez, Dirk Albarez and Tony Grubbs. Along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brandon is a graduate of Denham Spring High School. He loved playing chess, his Playstation, lover of music and cheering on his LSU Tigers and Saints. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 12 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Stacey Wilson. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfather Carey Thibodeaux. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
