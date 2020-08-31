1/1
Brandon Keith Phillips
Brandon Keith Phillips entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was a 36 year old resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his parents, Victor and Tanya Phillips; son, Jordan Dwyer; maternal grandfather, Howard James, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Phillips Stewart.

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
August 28, 2020
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time of pain and sorrow.
WT
Neighbor
