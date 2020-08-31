Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Keith Phillips entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was a 36 year old resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his parents, Victor and Tanya Phillips; son, Jordan Dwyer; maternal grandfather, Howard James, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Phillips Stewart.

